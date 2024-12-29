MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $17.20. MediWound shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 21,690 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

MediWound Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $190.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MediWound by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

