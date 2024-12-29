Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

