Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.
Meliá Hotels International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.
Meliá Hotels International Company Profile
