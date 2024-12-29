Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. 2,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,378. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Mesa Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.32%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

