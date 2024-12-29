MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.