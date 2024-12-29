MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 1,544.8% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 227,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,002. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

