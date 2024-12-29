MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 1,544.8% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 227,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,002. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.
