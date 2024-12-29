Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.44. Natuzzi shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 33,862 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

