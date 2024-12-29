Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) Enters Into Second Amendment to Nomination and Cooperation Agreement with Sherborne Investors Management LPHerndon, Virginia – Navient Corporation announced on December 20, 2024, that it had entered into a second amendment to t

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Navient’s 8K filing here.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also