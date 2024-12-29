NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Sells $640,614.68 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 25,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $640,614.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,777,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,708,075.08. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Friday, December 20th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 49,772 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,163.20.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $2,629,000.80.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $4,215,019.29.
- On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84.
- On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60.
NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $25.86 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
