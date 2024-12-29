Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.7 days.
Nitori Trading Up 2.8 %
Nitori stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.03. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689. Nitori has a twelve month low of $97.53 and a twelve month high of $167.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15.
About Nitori
