Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle acquired 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $199,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at $403,260. This represents a 98.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWFL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,317. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

