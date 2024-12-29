Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Shares Up 28.9% – Still a Buy?

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. 9,888,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 3,295,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Nuburu Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuburu stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.15% of Nuburu as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc engages in high-power, high-brightness blue laser technology business for welding and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO-150 and NUBURU BL. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

