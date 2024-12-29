Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Set to Split on Monday, January 6th

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, January 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 3rd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $87.73 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $640.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, VP Laura G. Scheland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $173,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,601.80. This represents a 14.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading

