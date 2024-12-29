OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Director Andrew Arno Purchases 12,500 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Arno purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,078.94. The trade was a 18.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
