OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Director Andrew Arno Purchases 12,500 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Arno purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,078.94. The trade was a 18.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte Co. ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of OncoCyte worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

OCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

