Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $37.02. 27,892 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $326.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25.
Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Company Profile
