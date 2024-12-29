Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $37.02. 27,892 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $326.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25.

Get Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF alerts:

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.