Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Down 7.9 %

OTCMKTS:ORVMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.31.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.