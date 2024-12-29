Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Increases Dividend to $2.55 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 2.55 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $10.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.35.

Shares of Pontiac Bancorp stock remained flat at $530.00 during trading on Friday. Pontiac Bancorp has a 52-week low of $446.50 and a 52-week high of $500.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.00 and its 200-day moving average is $489.93.

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

