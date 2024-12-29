Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Increases Dividend to $2.55 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 2.55 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $10.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.35.
Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Pontiac Bancorp stock remained flat at $530.00 during trading on Friday. Pontiac Bancorp has a 52-week low of $446.50 and a 52-week high of $500.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.00 and its 200-day moving average is $489.93.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile
