Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,944 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

TARA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. 347,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

