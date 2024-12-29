Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %
TARA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. 347,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.
