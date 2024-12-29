Q4 Earnings Forecast for PVLA Issued By HC Wainwright

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Palvella Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palvella Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

PVLA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.61. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

In related news, Director George M. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,076.03. This trade represents a 2.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

