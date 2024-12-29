Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of RVLV opened at $33.58 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $2,814,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,818.88. This represents a 96.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,350. This trade represents a 33.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 902,839 shares of company stock worth $29,112,870. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

