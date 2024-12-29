Roundhill China Dragons ETF (NYSEARCA:DRAG) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Roundhill China Dragons ETF (NYSEARCA:DRAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2176 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Roundhill China Dragons ETF Stock Performance

DRAG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 9,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,979. Roundhill China Dragons ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill China Dragons ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill China Dragons ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.