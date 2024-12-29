Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Up 176.5% in December

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.5 days.
Rubis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RUBSF traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.70. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.88. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$23.50 and a 1 year high of C$26.26.
About Rubis
