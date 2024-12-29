Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Up 176.5% in December

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.5 days.

Rubis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RUBSF traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.70. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.88. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$23.50 and a 1 year high of C$26.26.

About Rubis

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

