Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2197 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Saba Closed-End Funds ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CEFS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,098 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.