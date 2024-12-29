Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2197 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Saba Closed-End Funds ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CEFS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,098 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile
