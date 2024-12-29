Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 105.7% in December

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

Shares of SEKEY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,727. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.