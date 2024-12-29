ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHASF remained flat at C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
