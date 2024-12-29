Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHALY remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shangri-La Asia has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

