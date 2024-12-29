Short Interest in Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Drops By 14.2%

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AIN Stock Performance

Shares of AINPF remained flat at $64.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. AIN has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Get AIN alerts:

AIN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for AIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.