Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Rises By 58.1%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ainos Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of AIMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Ainos has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 15,348.14%.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

