Short Interest in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Increases By 21.3%

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 336,500 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Alarum Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ALAR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 135,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.68. Alarum Technologies has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $46.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alarum Technologies by 172.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,489 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 3,652.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,083 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,229,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alarum Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

