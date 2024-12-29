Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Expands By 50.0%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Amada Stock Performance
Shares of AMDLY remained flat at $38.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317. Amada has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.25.
About Amada
