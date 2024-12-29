Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Declines By 14.9%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,688. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

