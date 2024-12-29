Short Interest in Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Rises By 107.5%

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the November 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,067,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,485,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,022,201. Cannabis Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Cannabis Global

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

