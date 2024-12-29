Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Expands By 19.7%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $98,728.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,746.74. This trade represents a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,492.56. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,366. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,803.80, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

