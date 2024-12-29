Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Declines By 93.4%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the November 30th total of 768,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
enGene Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENGN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 67,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. enGene has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52. The firm has a market cap of $283.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of -0.78.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENGN
Insider Activity at enGene
In other news, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 341,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,164,044.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,221,014.94. This trade represents a 16.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 369,326 shares of company stock worth $2,345,518 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of enGene by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 619,100 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in enGene during the second quarter worth $4,715,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in enGene by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 389,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in enGene by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.