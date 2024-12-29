Short Interest in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Expands By 157.7%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the November 30th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FBYD opened at $8.10 on Friday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
