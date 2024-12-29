Short Interest in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Expands By 157.7%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the November 30th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBYD opened at $8.10 on Friday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.