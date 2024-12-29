Short Interest in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Rises By 94.9%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMET traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.32. 4,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01.

Get Fidelity Metaverse ETF alerts:

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.