Short Interest in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Increases By 92.1%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the November 30th total of 105,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Garden Stage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSIW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 454,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,621. Garden Stage has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Garden Stage Company Profile

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

