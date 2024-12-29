Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Increases By 121.4%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genenta Science

Genenta Science Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in Genenta Science S.p.A. ( NASDAQ:GNTA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 1.10% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTA opened at $4.88 on Friday. Genenta Science has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

Further Reading

