Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Drops By 35.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321,955 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 808,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,876. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

