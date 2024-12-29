Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Expands By 49.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 385,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $23.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.0798 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

