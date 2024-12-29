Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Declines By 34.4%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Neoen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOSPF remained flat at $42.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. Neoen has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $42.00.

Get Neoen alerts:

Neoen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.