Short Interest in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Declines By 26.9%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nuvve Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVVEW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,143. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
Nuvve Company Profile
