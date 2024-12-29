Short Interest in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Declines By 26.9%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVEW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,143. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

