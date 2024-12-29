Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Drops By 34.5%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pershing Square Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,209. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

