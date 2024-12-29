Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Drops By 36.5%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 226,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,988. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Further Reading

