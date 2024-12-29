Short Interest in Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Declines By 94.7%

Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Spetz Stock Performance
Spetz stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918. Spetz has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
Spetz Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spetz
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Spetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spetz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.