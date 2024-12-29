Short Interest in Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Declines By 94.7%

Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Spetz Stock Performance

Spetz stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918. Spetz has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Spetz Company Profile

Spetz Inc, operates as a technology company in Israel, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that connects consumers to nearby rated service providers in around 30 seconds. The company was formerly known as DigiMax Global Inc and changed its name to Spetz Inc in December 2022.

