Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rises By 39.6%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,880,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 682,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 193,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.75. 1,600,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,679. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

