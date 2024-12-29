Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases By 44.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 1.0 %

VONE stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.74. 64,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,134. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $212.69 and a one year high of $278.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.12.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.