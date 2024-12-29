Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Grows By 73.5%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $431,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

USTB stock remained flat at $50.13 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 125,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

