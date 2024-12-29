Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Declines By 21.9%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

WTFCP stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

