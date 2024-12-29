Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Increases By 111.1%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Zenvia Stock Performance
ZENV stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.14.
