Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 129,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 20,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,295. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

